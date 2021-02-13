Sign inSubscribe
Govt urged to allow regular restaurants operations

By Monitoring Report

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the government to allow dining as per usual routine at restaurants, at full capacity with indoor seating, as coronavirus cases are declining in the country.

In this regard, FPCCI Vice President and All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) Convener Athar Sultan Chawla said that the government should stop discrimination and allow the restaurant industry to function as usual to prevent it from a catastrophe.

He said that the government had allowed the majority of economic sectors to resume normal business activities, but the restaurant industry was being ignored, raising serious concerns among traders and investors.

According to a report by the Business Recorder, Chawla emphasised that millions of jobs were dependent on the restaurant business being allowed to function at the normal level. ”

“To make this possible, the government would have to allow dining in at restaurants as the restaurant industry cannot function without offering its customers dine-in facilities,” he concluded.

