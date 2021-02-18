New licencing system for pilots on the cards

The aviation authorities have decided to present before the federal cabinet a summary seeking approval to a new licencing system for pilots in order to end irregularities in this regard.

According to informed sources, important progress has been made in replacing Pakistan’s current licencing system with a United Kingdom-like system for examination and issuance of licences to pilots. The Aviation Division has decided to request the cabinet members to approve the new licencing system, they added.

“The British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable around the world,” an insider stated. “Besides ensuring transparency, the new system will assist Pakistan to remove concerns of ICAO and raise the standards of pilots’ licences issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).”

According to CAA, the pilots’ examinations and the licencing system will be linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) biometric system.

Pakistan is in talks with the British Civil Aviation Authority to adopt a system to ensure transparency in licencing and examination of pilots.

Deputy Director General Regulatory Shafi Dar had recently held sessions via video link with the BCAA where the country was assured of full assistance regarding the licencing system.