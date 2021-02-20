Why do advertisers in Pakistan ignore LinkedIn?

Pakistanis love LinkedIn. At the end of January this year, the professional-social website had 1.5 million people logging in and actively using the platform every day, and 5.3 million users doing the same every month in Pakistan. And the trend is only growing, particularly since the 5.3 million monthly users figure is up by 5.5% from 5 million back in October 2020.

And this isn’t an issue of LinkedIn becoming more popular globally, it is seeing specific rise in numbers in Pakistan. According to Sensor Tower, the American business and employment oriented online service has ranked in the top ten most downloaded business apps in Pakistan since July 2020.

The reasons why the app is being downloaded are diverse. For some businesses, as Anita Rajan from Reon Energy, explains – the app is ideal for finding leads and business to business solutions with tools like the LinkedIn Sales Solutions, which allows you to target the right companies and people.

Beating the likes of Gulf Jobs, Freelancer, Indeed, Upwork, and Rozee, Sensor Tower ranks LinkedIn as the second most downloaded white collar job discovery app in Pakistan since October 2020, with the first slot going to Fiverr, an Israeli online marketplace for freelance services. The spikes in popularity coincide with the sporadic unemployment created by the pandemic, with apps being a source of both job hunting and skills development, as well as networking.

A trusted source of enterprise-grade market intelligence and performance metrics in the mobile app ecosystem, Sensor Tower data further shows that LinkedIn is among the top five business apps in two countries, top ten in 55 countries, and top 100 in 44 countries. In addition, the largest user bases for LinkedIn is from India, followed by the US, China, Canada, Denmark, and Singapore.

And this number is set to double as LinkedIn is less than a month away from launching a new service called Marketplaces to let its global 740 million users find and book freelancers, pitting it against publicly traded firms such as Upwork and Fiverr, as reported by The Information. Globally, the average revenue per user (ARPU) at LinkedIn was $30 last year which is the same ARPU for Facebook.