Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8bn, doubling China presence

By Agencies

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said on Monday it would acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for about $2.8 billion to double its presence in North America and China.

Goodyear said the deal also broadens the distribution for Cooper replacement tires through its retail store network.

Under the terms of the deal, Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock.

The implied cash and stock consideration for Cooper shareholders is $54.36 per share, representing a premium of 24pc to its closing price on February 19.

Article continues after this advertisement

After the deal closure, Goodyear shareholders will own about 84pc of the combined company, which will be headquartered in Ohio, while Cooper shareholders will own about 16pc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStocks tumble 337 points as rollover week begins
Next articleSurvey finds spending of 53pc businesses dropped during Covid-19
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs

LONDON: Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday after surging to a record $58,354 a day earlier, as a selloff in global equities curbed risk appetite. The...
Read more
World Business News

Oil rises as US output slowly returns after winter storms

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of US crude output cut by frigid conditions raised concerns about supply, just as...
Read more
World Business News

Engine failure: Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777 jets

DENVER: Boeing Co has recommended suspending the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the...
Read more
World Business News

G7 leaders commit $4.3bn to finance global equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines in 2021

NEW YORK: Commitments made at the Virtual G7 leaders meeting signalled significant progress in the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic with an important underscoring...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Foreign investment drops 12pc to $192m in January

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country declined 12.27 per cent or $27 million in January 2021 as compared to the same month of...

Foreign exchange operations to be fully automated by June: SBP

CDWP approves four projects worth Rs25bn

Survey finds spending of 53pc businesses dropped during Covid-19

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.