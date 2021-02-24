Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Bearish spell continues as benchmark index sheds another 366 points

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with its bearish trend on Wednesday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 366.17 points (-0.8pc) to close at 45,362.58 points.

The benchmark index traded in a range of 682.3 points, posting its intraday high at 45,887.7 and low of 45,205.4. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index lost 298.94 points (-0.95pc) to close at 31,327.25 points, while the All Share Islamic Index dropped 209.33 points (-0.91pc) to close at 22,696.05 points.

A total of 420 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, of which shares of 80 closed up, 322 closed down while that of 18 companies remained unchanged. All share volume decreased by 160.72 million to 557.50 million shares, while market capitalisation decreased by Rs78.04 billion. Total trades decreased by 21,217 to 177,837, while value traded increased by Rs0.95 billion to Rs26.25 billion.

Among scrips, BYCO realized trading volume of 84.3 million shares, followed by TRG (47.3 million) and WTL (27.2 million).

Article continues after this advertisement

As per sector-wise performance, the index was let down by oil & gas exploration companies with 48 points, fertilizer with 46 points, textile composite with 41 points, power generation & distribution with 38 points and oil & gas marketing companies with 36 points. OGDC stripped the index of 32 points, followed by ENGRO with 26 points, PSO with 24 points, NBP with 23 points and HUBC with 22 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that the market saw continuation of selling pressure in conventional top tier stocks and in addition bore pressure in rollover heavy scrips (TRG & NETSOL) as well.

The benchmark index was further influenced by oil prices, which fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in US crude stocks last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut.

Further strain on the trading activity was caused by financial results of OGDCL, wherein the company reported a 20.5pc decline in net profits to Rs42.2 billion with earnings per share of Rs9.82 during 1HFY21, against the profits of Rs53 billion (EPS: Rs12.35) earned in the corresponding period of the last year.

On the contrary, National Bank of Pakistan reported earnings of Rs30.58 billion (EPS: 14.33) for the year ended December 31, 2020, i.e. around 84pc higher as compared to the last year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWastage of flare gas causing massive losses to national exchequer
Next articleNBP earnings reach Rs30.58bn with 84pc yearly growth
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

FBR overlooking serious flaws in track & trace award process

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allegedly committed several irregularities while evaluating applicants’ profiles for installation of the Track and Trace system,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt secures $1.1bn from ITFC for oil, gas imports

Economic Affairs Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday witnessed the signing of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Annual Financing Plan 2021 for Pakistan,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

PAC seeks two-year performance audit of Utility Stores Corp

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday ordered a two-year performance audit of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). The direction came after the auditor...
Read more
FINANCE

OGDC’s profit falls 20.5pc to Rs42.2bn in 1HFY21

KARACHI: Net profit of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) declined 20.5pc YoY to Rs42.2 billion during the first half (July-Dec) of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Dollar falls to Rs158.76 as rupee continues winning streak

Pakistani Rupee appreciated by 13 paisas (+0.08pc) against the US Dollar on Wednesday, making it the third straight day of gains against the greenback...

NBP earnings reach Rs30.58bn with 84pc yearly growth

Bearish spell continues as benchmark index sheds another 366 points

Wastage of flare gas causing massive losses to national exchequer

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.