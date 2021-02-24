KP govt snatches funds from various depts for projects in Mahmood Khan’s hometown

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s Planning and Development (P&D) department has deducted Rs2.477 billion from various departments and transferred Rs1,148 million to various projects in Swat, the home district of the Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan.

According to the details, Rs100 million were deducted from National Programme of Agriculture Department, 75m from Pesticides Project, Rs100m from Kohat Area Development Project of Multi-Sector Development Programme, Rs200m from Karak Area Development Project, Rs200m from Hangu Area Development, Rs100m from the northern section of the Peshawar Ring Road project, Rs164m for the General Bus Stand Peshawar, Rs200m from BRT Peshawar and Rs25m for the construction of a prison at DI Khan of the Home Department.

According to a P&D department sources, the provincial government has deducted money from the economic recovery plan and shifted it to development projects in Swat district.

They said that this was not the first time such a thing had happened, as many projects in the past were either removed from the annual development plan or were still not complete, with cost continuously rising due to similar transfer of funds.

P&D documents show that the KP government has deducted Rs2.477 billion from nine departments for slow spending and transferred the funds to 13 departments in Swat, which are actively spending the funds.