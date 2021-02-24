Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

PM inaugurates sports complex in Sri Lanka

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Colombo on a two-day official visit, tweeted on Wednesday that he inaugurated Sri Lanka’s High Performance Sports Complex.

“It was great to meet the Sri Lankan cricket greats invited on the occasion who had played against me,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a grant of Rs52 million to Sri Lanka for the development of sports in the island nation. This was disclosed by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa in a tweet.

“Thankful to HE Imran Khan for allocating a fund of 52 million PKR toward the development of sport and sporting infrastructure in Sri Lanka, along with a youth exchange programme to further develop social and cultural ties,” said the Sri Lankan minister.

PM Imran informed the Sri Lankan officials about the allocation during his two-day trip to the country. During his interaction with the Lankan leadership, the Pakistani PM also mentioned his cricketing history with Sri Lanka. He recalled that he had gotten to know Sri Lanka through cricket.

Apart from the allocation of funds, Pakistan and Sri Lanka signed multiple memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the fields of tourism, investment, education, and technology.

News Desk
News Desk

