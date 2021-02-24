Sign inSubscribe
Pakistani tech industry veterans launch dukan.pk to revolutionise e-commerce for small businesses

By press release

LAHORE: Pakistan’s nascent e-commerce industry grew amongst the fastest globally, clocking over 80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. However, small businesses have been largely excluded from participating in this revolution due to technology barriers.

Some of Pakistan’s foremost tech industry veterans have joined hands to launch Dukan.pk, a simple mobile-first platform that allows micro, small and medium businesses to sell online in 29 seconds.

Dukan’s co-founders include Monis Rahman, Fatima Mazhar and Muhammad Imran.

Monis is one of Pakistan’s digital pioneers with expertise in employment platforms, digital lending and e-commerce. He runs Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s largest jobs platform and is the Co-Founder and Chairman of Finja, a fintech specializing in digital lending and mobile payments.

Fatima was previously part of the founding team at Careem where she served as head of expansion and brought Careem to Pakistan. Under her leadership Careem expanded to 75 cities across the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan. She most recently served as the Pakistan head of KeepTruckin’, a US based tech unicorn managing a team of 1,500 people. Imran previously was employed at Naseeb Networks as mobile tech head where he launched several initiatives with Monis, including EasyTickets.

press release

