Sign inSubscribe
TECH

China to develop tech to deal with misbehaving apps, plug personal information leaks

By Agencies

BEIJING: China will improve detection technologies to find information protection “loopholes” as more effort is being made this year to regulate the country’s huge mobile app market, the information technology minister said.

“Those apps that refuse to accept rectification must be resolutely removed,” said Xiao Yaqing, minister of industry and information technology, at a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

“On the supervision side, we must also improve our technical equipment capabilities … we must be able to detect loopholes in information protection, so that the masses can use (apps) with confidence.”

China’s regulators have in recent months forged ahead with a crackdown on the country’s technology giants, criticising and punishing them on areas ranging from anti-competitive behaviour to violations of consumer rights.

Article continues after this advertisement

For example, they have asked companies to suspend apps for rectifications and in December unveiled draft guidelines seeking to limit mobile apps’ collection of personal data.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBiden urges workers to ‘make your voice heard’ as Amazon employees vote on union
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

TECH

Australia’s competition chief claims victory after Facebook standoff

CANBERRA: The architect of Australian media reforms being watched around the world claimed victory on Wednesday, even as critics said concessions to the laws...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Foreign exchange operations to be fully automated by June: SBP

KARACHI: Digitalisation of foreign exchange has been expanded from 8 to 13 banks and majority of the banks will be managing 100pc FX operations digitally...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP govt introduces online system to monitor uplift projects in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced an online system to actively monitor tribal districts’ development programme. As per officials, each project under the...
Read more
TECH

Fortnite creator takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

BRUSSELS: Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Apple to European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up its dispute with the iPhone maker...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20...

NEW YORK: Bitcoin fell to its lowest since Feb 8 in thin trade on Sunday, down 3.7% from Friday’s close as the pullback from...

Pak-Turkey freight train to resume operations after 9 year pause

Indus Valley Capital closes $17.5m debut fund

Profit E-Magazine Issue 130

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.