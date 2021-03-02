Govt to amend OGRA ordinance

The government is likely to introduce amendments to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance 2002 for provinces to have representation in the regulatory body.

According to a report by a local media outlet, the government, under the amendments, will appoint a vice chairman on rotation from amongst OGRA members of each province for a period of one year. At present, the authority has a chairman and three members – oil, gas and finance.

In this regard, the Punjab government has opposed the extension in tenures of hired officials, adding that the chairman and provincial members shall have a non-extendable fixed term of four years.

It may be mentioned that the KP government agreed with the proposed amendments on the condition that indigenous consumers are ring-fenced and the burden of imported gas (RLNG) consumers is not transferred to indigenous consumers.

On the other hand, the government of Balochistan has also proposed a few amendments related to provincial entry points in the management structure of federal entities.