Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt forms committee to restore economic relations with US

By Monitoring Report

The government has formed an apex committee to work on finding and developing avenues to re-engage the United States in an economic relationship, including a possibility of seeking investment under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to a local media report, the 14-member ministerial apex committee, chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will meet next week at the Foreign Office (FO) to discuss a range of economic and commercial proposals to warm ties with the new US administration.

The ministers for finance, national food security, economic affairs, information technology, national security adviser, and PM’s aides on commerce, climate change, human resource development, power and investment will be included as members of the committee.

The report claims that the maiden meeting agenda suggests that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to revive economic ties with Washington after a phase of slow progress on CPEC during the past two and-a-half years.

Article continues after this advertisement

Pakistan’s decision to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of President Xi in June 2013 had put the US-Pakistan economic relations in cold storage. During former president Trump’s tenure, the US did not appoint a full-time ambassador to Islamabad, while reducing the official-level engagement to the level of assistant secretary of state.

However, the CPEC, which is the flagship project of the BRI, has been slowed down during the last almost three years. The government has not been able to secure a date from China for the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee of the CPEC meeting during the last six months due to its failure to show tangible progress on the CPEC projects, according to sources in the Ministry of Planning.

The Board of Investment (BoI) has proposed that through CPEC, Pakistan can offer certain areas of cooperation to the US but “be cognizant of the sensitivities of both the US and China”, adding that US foreign direct investment can be attracted through technology firms and special incentive regimes.

It may be noted here that China had earlier declined Pakistan’s proposal to include Saudi Arabia in CPEC.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Information Technology and Ministry of Energy have also put forward various proposals including, an American-Pakistan Economic Zone near Karachi port to allow reprocessing at concessional rates, enhancing structured engagement through TIFA Ministerial Council and Business Opportunities Conference, early finalisation of proposed legislation on Reconstruction Opportunity Zones promised by the Bush administration in return for Pakistan’s support to the US war in Afghanistan, access to the US markets for IT exports and investment of the US IT companies in the information technology sector and importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US among other suggestions.

The apex committee will reportedly start discussions on these broad issues on Monday.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP Minerals Dept fails to utilise development budget
Next articleRupee to continue upward trend against US dollar
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Rupee to continue upward trend against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee it will continue its upward trend against the US dollar despite some challenges ahead. According to a report published in Khaleej...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP Minerals Dept fails to utilise development budget

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minerals Department has failed to spend millions of the government allocated Rs230 million for various projects till the third...
Read more
HEADLINES

Minister urges private sector to invest in tourism development

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub has urged the private sector should come forward for the development of necessary infrastructure at the tourist spots. Addressing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh aims for 4m tonnes wheat production

Wheat harvesting has begun in lower parts of Sindh while the purchase of wheat by owners of roller flour mills and chakkis is in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

China exports soar to highest level in decades after Covid-19 hit

BEIJING: China's export growth jumped to the highest in over two decades, official data showed Sunday, with imports also surging in a sharp bounce...
Wheat procurement

Sindh aims for 4m tonnes wheat production

AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service

Govt borrowing till May to total Rs4.82tr

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.