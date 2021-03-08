Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss transit, preferential trade agreements

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance trade relations while discussing the progress made on bilateral transit trade agreement, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), banking and visa issues, and aviation and customs cooperation.

The discussions came during video call between Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov on Monday.

During the virtual meeting, both sides expressed the desire to cooperate with each other to implement decisions made during the adviser’s visit to Tashkent from February 1-3, 2021, as per the agreed timelines.

In order to further deepen the trade ties, both sides also agreed to hold a business conference in Tashkent in July this year.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Uzbek deputy prime minister informed the adviser about the upcoming visit of the Uzbek delegation to Pakistan on 12th March for talks on the above-mentioned matters.

Pakistan’s side welcomed the incoming Uzbek delegation and offered cooperation for holding meetings with different stakeholders including customs, maritime affairs, railways and aviation sectors. The two sides resolved to implement decisions made during the meetings held at Tashkent in February 2021 in letter and spirit.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas
Next articleFinance minister for speedy implementation of Agriculture Transformation Plan
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Govt to present money bill in Senate tomorrow

Govt may withdraw tax exemptions given to the corporate sector
Read more
Agriculture

Finance minister for speedy implementation of Agriculture Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has reiterated the government's firm commitment to uplift the agriculture sector through effective and speedy implementation of...
Read more
HEADLINES

JICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide $1.3 million to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to support pest...
Read more
ECONOMY

CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs52bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved six development projects at an estimated cost of Rs52 billion. According to details, two projects...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

JICA provides $1.3m to ensure food security in locust-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide $1.3 million to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to support pest...

CDWP approves six development projects worth Rs52bn

Apex committee reviews progress on GB uplift package

Pakistan to contribute $3m to SAARC Covid-I9 Emergency Fund

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.