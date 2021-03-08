Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss transit, preferential trade agreements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance trade relations while discussing the progress made on bilateral transit trade agreement, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), banking and visa issues, and aviation and customs cooperation.

The discussions came during video call between Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov on Monday.

During the virtual meeting, both sides expressed the desire to cooperate with each other to implement decisions made during the adviser’s visit to Tashkent from February 1-3, 2021, as per the agreed timelines.

In order to further deepen the trade ties, both sides also agreed to hold a business conference in Tashkent in July this year.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister informed the adviser about the upcoming visit of the Uzbek delegation to Pakistan on 12th March for talks on the above-mentioned matters.

Pakistan’s side welcomed the incoming Uzbek delegation and offered cooperation for holding meetings with different stakeholders including customs, maritime affairs, railways and aviation sectors. The two sides resolved to implement decisions made during the meetings held at Tashkent in February 2021 in letter and spirit.