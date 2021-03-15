Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Hafeez Shaikh for provision of basic commodities at fair prices

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has reiterated the government’s commitment to provide maximum relief to the general public through provision of basic commodities at fair prices.

He said this while chairing the weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) at the Finance Division.

Overall, the NPMC reviewed the weekly price trend of essential commodities, especially wheat flour, sugar, tomatoes, vegetable ghee, chicken and eggs. It was observed that the weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) recorded a decrease of 0.57pc, wherein prices of seven basic items registered a decline while 18 commodities remained stable.

The overall release position of wheat was reviewed during the meeting. The committee directed the food secretary to hold a meeting with chief ministers of all provinces to keep a check on the prices of wheat flour to avoid any artificial price hike. The finance minister directed the secretary to ensure the smooth supply of wheat at affordable prices across the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Ministry of Industries and Production updated the committee that the sugarcane crushing season has ended, and that the overall production remained higher as compared to last year. The finance minister directed provincial governments and other stakeholders to provide estimates regarding additional demand for sugar to the Ministry of Industries & Production for effective planning during the current year.

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar apprised the forum that the ministry was already working on various measures for the provision of ghee/oil at reasonable prices. Moreover, the Utility Stores Corporation would ensure the availability of ghee at a subsidized price under the “Ramadan Relief Package” through its chain of outlets during the holy month, he added.

The finance minister appreciated the provision of basic items by the USC outlets at subsidized rates and directed MD to ensure the availability of essential items at respective outlets across the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSehat Kahani raises $1 million pre-Series A to expand its telemedicine network in Pakistan
Next articleEnvoy stresses transformation of Pak-Turkey ties into economic partnership
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new managing director for Utility Stores Corporation (USC).  According to sources, the Ministry of Industries &...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned till next month a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani. As...
Read more
ENERGY

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan, along with the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), celebrated the successful completion of a pilot project to help...
Read more
Aviation

PIA all set to start flights from Lahore to Skardu, Gilgit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate weekly flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit from next month, it was learnt on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

The government on Monday announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the month of March. According to the Finance Division,...

Circular debt management plan gets CCoE’s nod

Envoy stresses transformation of Pak-Turkey ties into economic partnership

Hafeez Shaikh for provision of basic commodities at fair prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.