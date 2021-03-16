Large scale manufacturing posts 7.9pc growth in 7 months

The country’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) grew by increased by 7.85 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY21) as compared to last year’s corresponding period, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, industrial growth witnessed an increase of 5.36pc in January 2021 when compared with December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Production and Industries Hammad Azhar in a Tweet on Tuesday said that LSM grew 9.1pc in January 2021 as compared to Jan 2020. “The sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah,” he added.

Major sectors that showed positive growth during July-January (FY21) include textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilizers saw an increase in their production while electronics, leather products and engineering products saw a decease decrease.