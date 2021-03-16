Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Large scale manufacturing posts 7.9pc growth in 7 months

By News Desk

The country’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) grew by increased by 7.85 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY21) as compared to last year’s corresponding period, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, industrial growth witnessed an increase of 5.36pc in January 2021 when compared with December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Production and Industries Hammad Azhar in a Tweet on Tuesday said that LSM grew 9.1pc in January 2021 as compared to Jan 2020. “The sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah,” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

Major sectors that showed positive growth during July-January (FY21) include textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, automobiles and fertilizers saw an increase in their production while electronics, leather products and engineering products saw a decease decrease.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGlobal investors value China’s Ant Group at over $200 bn
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP to announce monetary policy on March 19

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will issue a monetary policy on March 19. According to a press release issued by the External Relations Department...
Read more
HEADLINES

Service Global Footwear Ltd applies for listing on PSX

Pakistan’s largest shoe exporter, Service Global Footwear Ltd., is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market to raise funds to invest...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint a new managing director for Utility Stores Corporation (USC).  According to sources, the Ministry of Industries &...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned till next month a petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani. As...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Service Global Footwear Ltd applies for listing on PSX

Pakistan’s largest shoe exporter, Service Global Footwear Ltd., is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market to raise funds to invest...

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.