Turkish investors express keen interest in Pakistan’s tourism sector

ISLAMABAD: As the government has decided to involve the private sector in the country’s hospitality industry, the Tourism Hotel Managers Association of Turkey (TUROYD) seeks an opportunity to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector.

According to officials, a delegation of TUROYD, led by its President Ali Can Aksu, called on Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bokhari at the BOI Office to discuss investment opportunities and to offer specialised services/expertise pertaining to Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality industry.

TUROYD is an association of hotels and tour operators that aims to ensure the activation and development of civil society activities in the field of tourism as well as supporting the people and organizations related to the industry. The association is currently offering specialized services to 71 countries across the globe.

Giving a presentation during the meeting, Ali Can Aksu noted that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic, owing to which their association is working towards ecological tourism. “We are actively looking for new tourist destinations and Pakistan has the potential to become one of the top tourist destinations in the world.”

The BOI chairman welcomed the delegation and informed them about the government’s initiative towards tourism promotion. The government is looking into privatizing state-owned tourism sites which can be an ideal opportunity for interested investors like TUROYD, he added.

Bokhari said both countries can collaborate to set up specialized institutes that offer training to the hospitality and service industry. “Keeping in view our religious and cultural values, the Pakistan government is looking to promote family-oriented tourism and Turkey can help us achieve this goal effectively.”

Meanwhile, the BOI secretary assured the delegation of all possible assistance in materializing their investment endeavors in Pakistan. “BOI, being the apex body of the government for investment promotion and facilitation, is acting as one window facility for foreign investors,” he added.