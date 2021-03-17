Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Turkish investors express keen interest in Pakistan’s tourism sector

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: As the government has decided to involve the private sector in the country’s hospitality industry, the Tourism Hotel Managers Association of Turkey (TUROYD) seeks an opportunity to invest in Pakistan’s tourism sector.

According to officials, a delegation of TUROYD, led by its President Ali Can Aksu, called on Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bokhari at the BOI Office to discuss investment opportunities and to offer specialised services/expertise pertaining to Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality industry.

TUROYD is an association of hotels and tour operators that aims to ensure the activation and development of civil society activities in the field of tourism as well as supporting the people and organizations related to the industry. The association is currently offering specialized services to 71 countries across the globe.

Giving a presentation during the meeting, Ali Can Aksu noted that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic, owing to which their association is working towards ecological tourism. “We are actively looking for new tourist destinations and Pakistan has the potential to become one of the top tourist destinations in the world.”

Article continues after this advertisement

The BOI chairman welcomed the delegation and informed them about the government’s initiative towards tourism promotion. The government is looking into privatizing state-owned tourism sites which can be an ideal opportunity for interested investors like TUROYD, he added.

Bokhari said both countries can collaborate to set up specialized institutes that offer training to the hospitality and service industry. “Keeping in view our religious and cultural values, the Pakistan government is looking to promote family-oriented tourism and Turkey can help us achieve this goal effectively.”

Meanwhile, the BOI secretary assured the delegation of all possible assistance in materializing their investment endeavors in Pakistan. “BOI, being the apex body of the government for investment promotion and facilitation, is acting as one window facility for foreign investors,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, Uzbekistan agree to form working group on cargo transportation
Next articleECC approves cost subsidy mechanism for NAPHDA housing units
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Buzdar approves establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

CM says more than 400 bazaars will be established across Punjab; assures businessmen of swift redressal of problems
Read more
GOVERNANCE

France to give Rs12.3bn loan for Karachi Red Line project

ISLAMABAD: The French government has agreed to provide a soft loan of Rs12.3 billion (65 million euros) for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX asks firms to explain unusual trading activity

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday issued notices to six listed companies, seeking explanation for unusual movement in the prices of their traded...
Read more
ECONOMY

Dollar falls to Rs155.74 as rupee maintains winning streak

Pakistani Rupee made a giant leap against the US Dollar, gaining 98 paisas (+0.63pc) in the interbank on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Dollar falls to Rs155.74 as rupee maintains winning streak

Pakistani Rupee made a giant leap against the US Dollar, gaining 98 paisas (+0.63pc) in the interbank on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of...

Minister vows cotton-specific subsidies for growers

ECC approves cost subsidy mechanism for NAPHDA housing units

Turkish investors express keen interest in Pakistan’s tourism sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.