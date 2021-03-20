Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Kuwait to increase Pakistani workforce in multiple trades: minister

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah assured Pakistan on Friday that his country would increase the participation of Pakistani skilled workforce in its multiple trades in future.

Dr Sabah gave the assurance to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari at a meeting held here.

The SAPM in a tweet welcomed the Kuwaiti minister’s views on improving ties between the two countries.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, local media reports quoting Foreign Office (FO) Spokesman Zahid Chaudhri about Kuwait visa curbs for Pakistanis stated that the issue would be resolved soon.

It may be mentioned here that President Dr Arif Alvi had invited Kuwait to benefit from the emerging economic opportunities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by investing in various projects in a meeting held with Dr Sabah last week.

Both sides had discussed the existing level of cooperation and agreed to expand bilateral ties for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Alvi also said Pakistan could provide training to Kuwaiti military personnel.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUS Justice Department probing Visa over debit practices
Next articleGovt fixes wheat support price at Rs1,800 per 40kg
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt fixes wheat support price at Rs1,800 per 40kg

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has fixed the minimum support price of wheat at Rs1,800 per 40kg, keeping the price unchanged to provide relief to...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet okays withdrawal of Rs140bn tax exemptions via ordinance to pave way for IMF tranche

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given a go-ahead to withdrawal of various income tax exemptions through a presidential ordinance instead of bringing in a...
Read more
ENERGY

Govt set to impose additional surcharges on power consumers 

Cabinet okays introduction of ordinance to further amend NEPRA Act
Read more
ECONOMY

Pakistan seeks opening of China border from next month

CPEC land route remains closed for over a year due to Covid outbreak
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

Cabinet okays withdrawal of Rs140bn tax exemptions via ordinance to pave...

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given a go-ahead to withdrawal of various income tax exemptions through a presidential ordinance instead of bringing in a...

Govt set to impose additional surcharges on power consumers 

WhatsApp, Instagram restored after temporary breakdown

Pakistan seeks opening of China border from next month

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.