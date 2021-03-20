Kuwait to increase Pakistani workforce in multiple trades: minister

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah assured Pakistan on Friday that his country would increase the participation of Pakistani skilled workforce in its multiple trades in future.

Dr Sabah gave the assurance to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari at a meeting held here.

The SAPM in a tweet welcomed the Kuwaiti minister’s views on improving ties between the two countries.

Great meeting HE Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah during his visit to Islamabad.

Very pleased to hear his views on improving 🇵🇰-🇰🇼 ties. He assured me of increased participation of Pakistani skilled workforce in various sectors in Kuwait in coming times.@MOFAKuwait pic.twitter.com/C5VFnuSRUx — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, local media reports quoting Foreign Office (FO) Spokesman Zahid Chaudhri about Kuwait visa curbs for Pakistanis stated that the issue would be resolved soon.

It may be mentioned here that President Dr Arif Alvi had invited Kuwait to benefit from the emerging economic opportunities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by investing in various projects in a meeting held with Dr Sabah last week.

Both sides had discussed the existing level of cooperation and agreed to expand bilateral ties for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Alvi also said Pakistan could provide training to Kuwaiti military personnel.