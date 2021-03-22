The great Pakistani real estate racket

We begin this story with two requests of our readers – the first is that they remember, as they read through this description of dicey events and questionable business practices, all of the relatives and friends they undoubtedly have that have been scammed by property dealers, housing projects, and real estate developers. Because this much we can safely assume: that the average reader of Profit at the very least knows someone that has their money stuck in some unsellable plot, or has bought a ‘file’ or a registration certificate for a plot in some shiny new housing scheme that they have yet to receive and are likely not to.

Our second request is to applaud and marvel at the twin genius of the internet and citizen journalism. Because the idea for this story comes from a tweet, or more precisely, one twitter handle @2paisay, that has been relentlessly waging a battle against the Master Tiles Group and their latest project, La Ville De Paris, and has written a brilliant blog compiling all of the red flags from the project through meticulous research and analysis of the project’s marketing campaign.

Yes, this is the same Master Tiles that recently hosted the much talked about wedding in which their daughter married the scion of the family that owns Jalal Sons. The project is nearly as gaudy as the wedding and plans to build a replica of Paris over 4800 acres full with a 200 meter tall Eiffel Tower, a replica of the Arc de Triomphe, and a Champs-Elysees-style road. It is also the same Master group, that only a few years ago in 2015, was involved in Master City, in which the buying and selling of plots was halted after the courts got involved, and when the housing scheme did not comply, contempt notices were issued against its owners.

Since the publishing of the blog by Twitter user @2paisay, Profit has been digging into the regulatory and legal realities of Le Ville De Paris. On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) warned the general public about the La Ville De Paris scheme, declaring it unlawful for investment. Before this, the Chairman of the Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) confirmed to Profit that not only had the Le Ville De Paris not gotten the necessary approval from the GDA, but that the GDA had not even received a request from them, yet they have been collecting money from people in lieu of ‘certificates.’