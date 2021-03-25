SHC stops crackdown against sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted relief to three sugar mills in suspected benami transaction inquiries.

As per details, Deharki, Al Abbass and Habib sugar mills had approached the court for relief in ongoing cases pertaining to benami transactions. Subsequently, the court has asked FBR to stop inquiries against these mills.

The FBR anti-Benami Zone III Karachi had detected benami transactions worth billions of rupee in a number of sugar mills when they checked their sales record. As a result, notices were served to suspected benamidars in whose names transactions were carried out.

The anti-benami zone had also asked the mills to give an authentic sales record of transactions.