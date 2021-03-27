Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cabinet ratifies 6pc increase in profit margins of oil companies, dealers

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has ratified a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet with regard to 6pc increase in the margins of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and dealers on the sale of petrol and diesel across the country.

According to sources, dealers’ margin on petrol has been increased by Rs0.22 to Rs3.92 per liter, while the same on diesel has been Rs0.19 to Rs3.31 per liter. Similarly, OMCs would now charge Rs2.98 on sale of each litre of petrol and diesel instead of the existing rate of Rs2.81 per liter, showing an increase of 17 paisa.

The revision in the margins of OMCs and dealers was worked out based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) – from June 2019 to October 2020 — duly published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. However, the ECC increased margins by 6pc as an interim arrangement.

The ECC, in its decision, had also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the then Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to revisit the existing mechanism for determination of margins for OMCs and dealers on MS/HSD in a holistic manner, and to devise a revised mechanism for purpose ensuring interests of all stakeholders, particularly the consumers.

Article continues after this advertisement

In addition, the Petrol Dealers Association, in a letter, had requested the Petroleum Division that instead of delaying or denying the increase, it should continue with the inflation-based method until the PIDE study is completed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to release info memorandum for sale of additional telecom spectrum
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to release info memorandum for sale of additional telecom spectrum

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to release an information memorandum for the auction of additional telecom spectrum during the first week of April. Sources...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSMA seeks inclusion of Inland Revenue officials in probe against sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: As the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has unearthed Rs404.20 billion worth tax evasion by sugar millers in the country from 2015 till...
Read more
ECONOMY

Tax ordinance makes return filing mandatory for IT exporters

ISLAMABAD: The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, has made the filing of income tax return mandatory for people engaged in exporting computer software to...
Read more
ECONOMY

Bilawal terms SBP ordinance ‘attack on national sovereignty’ 

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the recently-promulgated State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ordinance as dangerous for the people...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Bilawal terms SBP ordinance ‘attack on national sovereignty’ 

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the recently-promulgated State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ordinance as dangerous for the people...

China and Iran sign 25-year strategic cooperation agreement

Global cloud gaming market to grow 125pc in 2021: report

Capital traders lament NCOC’s ‘unilateral decision’ on market closures

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.