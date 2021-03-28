Waves Singer corrects course with Coca Cola commercial freezers deal

In 1844, English inventor John Fisher created a prototype of what would be the first sewing machine in the world. Fisher, however, incorrectly filed his application at the patent office, and six years later, Isaac Merritt Singer improved on the design and created what is now considered the first modern sewing machine in the world.
Singer was able to turn his invention into a lucrative business that quickly expanded all over the world. The invention and mass production of sewing machines meant that great changes were on the cards for the domestic lives of women. As more households began to own sewing machines, women, the ones who traditionally stayed home to do chores including making and repairing clothing, found themselves with more free time, making the sewing machine one of the most significant inventions of the 19th century.
Fast forward to 2019, and Singer in Pakistan (now known as Waves Singer ever since its 2015 merger with Waves) was facing one of its worst years yet. The year 2019 was generally a tough one for the domestic appliance industry. A series of events that started with high policy rates, followed by the rapid devaluation of the rupee meant that finance and import costs skyrocketed. At the same time, the purchasing power of consumers was down in the dumps. So for Waves Singer, 2020 was a beacon of hope in which they planned to pull up their socks and correct their course from the less than ideal 2019 that they had.