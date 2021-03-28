Waves Singer corrects course with Coca Cola commercial freezers deal

In 1844, English inventor John Fisher created a prototype of what would be the first sewing machine in the world. Fisher, however, incorrectly filed his application at the patent office, and six years later, Isaac Merritt Singer improved on the design and created what is now considered the first modern sewing machine in the world.

Singer was able to turn his invention into a lucrative business that quickly expanded all over the world. The invention and mass production of sewing machines meant that great changes were on the cards for the domestic lives of women. As more households began to own sewing machines, women, the ones who traditionally stayed home to do chores including making and repairing clothing, found themselves with more free time, making the sewing machine one of the most significant inventions of the 19th century.