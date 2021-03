The stock market endured a battering on Monday as the KSE-100 index nose-dived over 1,000 points on the back of soaring Covid-19 cases across the country coupled with anticipation of stringent measures of the government in wake of resumption of IMF program.

At 1:57 PM, the KSE-100 was trading at 44,599.72 after plunge of 921.91 points or 2.03 per cent.