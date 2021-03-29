Sign inSubscribe
Stranded Suez Canal ship partially re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

By Agencies

CAIRO: A huge container ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, raising hopes that the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a big backlog of ships.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Monday the vessel had been mostly straightened along the eastern bank of the canal and further tugging operations would resume once the tide rose later in the day.

After dredging and excavation over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage had been trying to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources said.

Around midday, tugs could be seen manoeuvring around the ship, some with tow lines attached, churning the water beneath them.

Marine traffic through the canal will restart once the ship is directed to the lakes area – a wider section of the canal, the SCA said.

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with Covid-19 restrictions.

Some shippers had decided to reroute their cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

A note from AP Moeller Maersk seen by Reuters said it had so far redirected 15 vessels around the Cape after calculating that the journey would be equal to the current delay of sailing to Suez and queuing.

The SCA has said it can accelerate convoys through the canal once the Ever Given is freed.

Agencies

World Business News

