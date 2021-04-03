Goods worth Rs700m recovered by Peshawar Customs

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Customs authorities have seized non-custom paid goods worth over Rs700 million in the past month.
According to details, Peshawar Customs’ Anti-Smuggling Wing seized the non-customs paid goods in 47 different operations at Peshawar and Torkham border as smuggling continues despite fencing on the Pak-Afghan border.
Data released by the department shows seized items include textile, gold, cigarettes, foreign currency, mobiles, cardamom, powdered milk, spare parts, fireworks and explosives.
According to sources, it takes several days for non-customs paid goods to be smuggled into Pakistan from Khyber District to Peshawar through Torkham and then distributed throughout the country.
He also said that fencing at the border has reduced smuggling to some extent but has not been able to put an end to it as the smugglers are creative.