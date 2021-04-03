Goods worth Rs700m recovered by Peshawar Customs

Data released by the department shows seized items include textile, gold, cigarettes, foreign currency, mobiles, cardamom, powdered milk, spare parts, fireworks and explosives.

According to sources, it takes several days for non-customs paid goods to be smuggled into Pakistan from Khyber District to Peshawar through Torkham and then distributed throughout the country.

Wali Khan, an Afghan resident associated with the trade-related transport on the Pak-Afghan border, said that most of the transit goods that enter Afghanistan are smuggled back to Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement He also said that fencing at the border has reduced smuggling to some extent but has not been able to put an end to it as the smugglers are creative.

“Women and children have been recruited for the illicit movement goods including tires and other car spare parts, cigarettes, tea etc.,” Khan said.