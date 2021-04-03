Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption

By Agencies

LONDON: The majority of British firms have faced disruption with trade with the European Union since Brexit, with many expecting the problem to last for some time, according to a survey published on Saturday.

A trade agreement between London and Brussels which came into force on Jan. 1 has meant some companies have had to deal with new bureaucracy and rules.

The Survation survey for London First/EY, conducted in February, found 75% had experienced some disruption, even though 71% said they had felt prepared for the changes.

Almost half, 49%, said they expected that to continue in the long-term while nearly a third said they had stopped trading with the EU and countries not covered by rollover agreements.

Article continues after this advertisement

The findings echo other surveys which indicate businesses have had difficulties with their supply chains, along with other border and regulatory matters, since the new trading arrangements came into operation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the disruption is mainly due to “teething” problems which would ease as firms got to grips with the new system.

“It’s clear that the disruptions to UK trade with the EU go beyond teething problems with the new regime,” said John Dickie, Acting Chief Executive of London First.

“If the government is to champion Global Britain successfully, it must redouble its efforts to fix our trading relationship with the EU.”

The survey of 1,040 businesses found 29% of firms reported their cost base had increased, with half of these businesses saying those costs would have to be passed on to customers.

However, 26% reported they had a better understanding of how to access new markets, and 24% saw the new trading arrangements as a chance to diversify their activities.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChinese authorities tell H&M to change the ‘problematic map’
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Chinese authorities tell H&M to change the ‘problematic map’

STOCKHOLM: Chinese authorities have asked H&M to change a map on its website in the latest clash between the clothing giant and officialdom there,...
Read more
World Business News

Suez Canal shipping backlog to end today: canal authority

CAIRO: The last ships stranded by the grounding of a giant container vessel in the Suez Canal should pass through the waterway on Saturday,...
Read more
World Business News

Suez blockage may lead to large reinsurance claims globally

LONDON: The blockage of the Suez Canal is likely to lead to large reinsurance claims, adding to upward pressure on marine reinsurance rates, James...
Read more
World Business News

Archegos fallout wipes over $9bn from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

LONDON/NEW YORK: Investors on Wednesday tallied the fallout from Archegos Capital’s dramatic meltdown, with Nomura and Credit Suisse shares losing a collective $9 billion...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Hammad reiterates commitment to implement reforms agenda

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has reiterated the government’s commitment to implement the reforms agenda for socio-economic development of the country. The finance minister expressed this...

No plan to privatise any PIA asset, NA told

PM says no trade with India until IOK’s autonomy is restored

Pak-Afghan transit trade accord extended for three months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.