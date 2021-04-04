Sign inSubscribe
PTA directs Jazz to discontinue use of ‘Super 4G’ in adverts 

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed Jazz to discontinue using the term ‘Super 4G’ in all sorts of advertising including commercials and bill-boards.

According to details, PTA has directed the mobile operator to discontinue the term within 15 days by making necessary arrangements. 

“A compliance report should be submitted to this office within the stipulated time period,” a letter in this regard said.

The letter states that PTA has examined the response provided by Jazz and the same is not consistent with the requirements of commercial practices as set out in Regulation 8 of Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, 2009, thus, tantamount as misleading and ambiguous for an average consumer to take an informed transactional decision.

The authority has said that the term “Super 4G” and phrases like “Super nahi tou 4G nahi” are considered to be misleading for an average consumer as there is no justification for such superiority in terms of technology or otherwise have been intimated or witnessed.

Meanwhile, Jazz has filed a petition in IHC pertaining to this matter and requested the court to set aside PTA’s order. 

It also requested the court to grant interim relief and direct PTA to refrain from taking adverse or coercive measures against the appellant pending a final decision. 

 

Staff Report

