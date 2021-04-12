Sign inSubscribe
Fatima Fertilizer: revenue down, but profits up on lower gas costs

If one of your plants isn’t running, then you don’t have to pay for it either.

On March 26, Fatima Fertilizers announced their financial results for the year ending December 31. Keen observers noticed something interesting: the company’s gross margin went up despite their lower revenues. 

In 2020, their sales stood at Rs71.2 billion, while sales in 2019 stood at Rs74.9 billion. But somehow, their gross profit was higher, at Rs28.7 billion, compared to Rs27.9 billion in 2019. And, in the same vein, their final net income in 2020 stood at Rs13.3 billion, compared to Rs12.1 billion in 2019. 

 

Profit
Profit

