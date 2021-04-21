Retail sector requests govt to revise business hours during Ramzan

LAHORE: The organised retail sector has requested the government to change working hours for markets and malls from 2pm to 12am, excluding two hours between 6pm and 8pm for Iftar in order to maintain domestic commerce during Ramzan.

In this regard, the representative body of Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Tuesday requested the government to review timings of markets and malls to salvaging pre-Eid season.

CAP Chairman Tariq Mehboob stated that the enforcement of SOPs and restrictions on unnecessary movement of the general public is necessary and the efforts of the authorities to balance safety and economic activity are commendable; however, at the same time, it is crucial that input of the business community be included to ensure that intentions and on-ground strategy are aligned.

“Limited business hours till 6pm on weekdays and complete closure on Saturday and Sunday has drastically reduced business activity to less than half of normal across the country,” the official said, adding that the retail sector is facing a number of issues and is on the brink of collapse.

He pointed out that during Ramzan, the majority of people do not step out after opening their fast and not during the day and elaborated that many citizens have jobs and household duties during daytime hours and early closure deprives them of the opportunity to visit markets and shopping malls for Eid shopping. Retail businesses have invested billions of rupees in stocks for the Eid season and also need to sell inventory stuck from the last year due to lockdowns.

“Payments against supplies may not be possible and can affect liquidity of over 70 allied sectors including, domestic manufacturing, cottage industries, wholesale and dozens of other upstream businesses; fixed expenses of retail businesses such as rents, salaries and overheads might not be sustainable and a domino effect of defaults may take place in the whole country and tax revenues may drop sharply,” he added.

The CAP official suggested that if business hours and days cannot be enhanced in the short term, then they should be revised in Ramzan.

“Outdoor dining has been allowed from iftar to midnight so retail timings should be aligned as well. The organised retail sector which comprises retail chains and shopping malls have proven to be the most effective at ensuring the compliance of health and safety SOPs issued by the NCOC and continue to set the best example for other businesses across the nation,” he said.

He warned that if the current situation continues for another week, the prolonged reduction in business activity during the peak season may drive many businesses towards permanent closure which can lead to mass unemployment and contraction of the industry.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan and NCOC Chief Asad Umar to take our suggestions and keep the wheel of the economy turning during this crucial time,” Mehboob concluded.