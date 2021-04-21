Sign inSubscribe
Sindh meat sellers move court for increasing prices

By Monitoring Report

The Meat Merchant Association (MMA) on Wednesday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking an increase in the rates of beef and mutton during the month of Ramzan.

Local media reports state that the association, in its petition, has said that they can’t sell meat at old rates, suggesting that the price of veal meat be pushed up to Rs600 per kilogramme while that of mutton to Rs1,100 per kg.

It may be mentioned here that the district administration is imposing heavy fines on meat sellers in addition to seizing stock and carrying out arrests at times.

In this regard, the association said that meat sellers were being forced to sell beef, mutton and other types of meat on prices that were fixed six years back and threatened to protest by refusing to operate. “Raids are being conducted on their businesses, shopkeepers are being arrested and heavy fines are being mposed. If this practice continues, they would stop selling meat”.

The court has been asked to direct the Karachi Commissioner to fix new rates of all types of meat and restrain the district administration from conducting raids on meat businesses and arresting shopkeepers.

Monitoring Report

