Chinese company to invest $2.4bn in CPEC Kohala Hydel Project

ISLAMABAD: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Chinese Three Gorges Company on Friday signed agreements related to 1124 megawatt Kohala Hydel Power Project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Taking to Twitter, CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced that the project would attract foreign investment of $2.4 billion under the umbrella of CPEC.

Federal Minister of Energy, Hammad Azhar, AJK Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider and others officials were present on the occasion.

The Kohala Hydropower Project is a proposed run-of-the-river, high head project located near Kohala in Azad Kashmir. The agreement for the project was finalised in 2020 and was later formally signed in a ceremony attended by the Pakistani prime minister, and Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC), a state-owned hydropower developer, had won the right to develop a hydroelectric dam in Pakistan on January 7, 2015.

This will be a Chinese company’s largest investment in Pakistan.