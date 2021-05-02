Exports cross $2bn for seventh consecutive month

Pakistan’s exports have crossed the $2-billion mark for seven successive months (Oct-April) of FY21, according to a tweet by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Dawood said that Pakistan’s export for April 2021 stood at $2.191 billion.
“This is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the 2-billion mark for 7 consecutive months.”
Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s export for April 2021 stood at USD 2.191 billion. This is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the 2-billion mark for 7 consecutive months. The export growth of 129% over
— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 2, 2021
He said that the commodities sent abroad reported a growth of 129 per cent over April 2020; however, the month could not be taken into account due to lockdown last year.
He added that exports for Jul-April 2021 grew by 13pc to $20.879 billion as compared to $18.408 billion during the same period last year.
Although the country’s exports are expected to face the impact of Covid-19 in the current fiscal year, the International Trade Centre’s latest export potential assessment for Pakistan sees the country’s exports rising by up to $12 billion by 2024.