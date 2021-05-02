Sign inSubscribe
Exports cross $2bn for seventh consecutive month

By News Desk
Exports-Japan

Pakistan’s exports have crossed the $2-billion mark for seven successive months (Oct-April) of FY21, according to a tweet by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Dawood said that Pakistan’s export for April 2021 stood at $2.191 billion.
“This is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the 2-billion mark for 7 consecutive months.”

He said that the commodities sent abroad reported a growth of 129 per cent over April 2020; however, the month could not be taken into account due to lockdown last year.

He added that exports for Jul-April 2021 grew by 13pc to $20.879 billion as compared to $18.408 billion during the same period last year.

Although the country’s exports are expected to face the impact of Covid-19 in the current fiscal year, the International Trade Centre’s latest export potential assessment for Pakistan sees the country’s exports rising by up to $12 billion by 2024.

The report, which is based on a survey of 1,152 importers and exporters, identifies the toughest trade hurdles facing Pakistani businesses. It gives policymakers insight into which policies, procedures and facilities must be strengthened to reduce trade costs and boost competitiveness.
Previous articleBitcoin rises 6.54pc to $57,098.08
News Desk
News Desk

