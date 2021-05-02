Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin rises 6.54pc to $57,098.08

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Bitcoin rose 6.54% to $57,098.08 on Friday, adding $3,504.11 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 105.9% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. It is down 12% from the year’s high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.06 % to $2,787.35 on Friday, adding $29.29 to its previous close.

Turkey added cryptocurrency trading platforms to the list of firms covered by anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulation, it said in a presidential decree.

The Official Gazette said the country’s latest expansion of rules governing cryptocurrency transactions would take immediate effect and cover “crypto asset service providers”, which would be liable to the existing regulations.

