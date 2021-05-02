Sign inSubscribe
The banking industry’s exceptionally good first quarter

A combination of increased deposits and declining provisioning expenses have resulted in spectacular quarterly financials

The Covid-19 pandemic ravaged entire societies, economies, and countries. For a brief period, particularly between March and May 2020, it seemed as if the capitalist world as we know it was coming to a grinding halt. Companies’ entire supply chains were upended and distribution models were thrown out the window, while the regulator and federal government scrambled to provide relief efforts. Now in 2021, the pandemic seems (dare we say it) somewhat under control, as the vaccine comes to Pakistan (though the new variants still threaten any sense of normalcy). 

But like every year, the financials and annual reports of companies are being released for 2020, and they reflect the gaping holes for those few months when the entire world seemed to be turned on its head. Most of these reports come with similar feeble explanations about how challenges presented by the pandemic are to blame for these gaps. 

Except for one industry: banking.

Between April 18 and April 30, a spare of the banks have released their financial statements for the first quarter (banks’ financial years end in December; first quarters cover the period between January and March 2021). And they have been – unbelievably, spectacularly – quite good.

 

