Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Service exports jump 32pc in March

By Monitoring Report

The export of services posted a growth of 31.72 per cent year-on-year to $563.95 million in March, showed data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

After having contracted in the previous year, the export of services bounced back since January this year.

However, the service exports in July-March period of 2020-21 grew by just 0.61pc to $4.37bn as against $4.34bn over the corresponding period last year.

On the other hand, service imports surged by 16.08pc to $678.01m in March from $484.09m in the corresponding month last year.

Article continues after this advertisement

The import bill of services declined by 20.42pc to $5.73bn in 9MFY21 against $7.20bn in the corresponding period last year.

The deficit in services also dipped by 52.37pc to $1.36m in 9MFY21 as against $2.86bn over the last year.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Federal govt to boost development budget by 40pc in FY22’
Next articleIsrael and South Korea to sign free trade pact
Avatar
Monitoring Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cement production likely to see 40pc increase

Cement producers are planning to expand production capacity by more than 40 per cent from nearly 69 million tonnes to nearly 99m tonnes over...
Read more
HEADLINES

Riyadh to provide $500m to Pakistan for development projects

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to give strategic direction to their ties through the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SP-SCC) by strengthening and diversifying...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local POL production increases 12.7pc in 3QFY21

ISLAMABAD: The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 12.71 per cent during the first three quarters of financial year 2020-21...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Federal govt to boost development budget by 40pc in FY22’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the government is planning to boost spending on large infrastructure projects by as much as 40 per...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Local POL production increases 12.7pc in 3QFY21

ISLAMABAD: The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 12.71 per cent during the first three quarters of financial year 2020-21...

EU and India agree to resume trade talks at virtual summit

Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact

Service exports jump 32pc in March

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.