88pc work on Karot Hydro Power Project completed: Asim Bajwa

LAHORE: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman, Asim Saleem Bajwa, has said that 88 per cent work of 720MW Karot Hydro Power Project has been completed.

“The hydropower project — the first of its kind under the CPEC — is expected to be completed in April 2022 and is being built on the River Jhelum,’ he said.

Sharing the details of the Karot Hydropower Project in a tweet, Bajwa said the investment in it amounted to $1,780 million while 5,000 local people were directly employed for its construction.

#CPEC: 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project (1st CPEC Hydropower Project), Investment $ 1720 M,88% work been completed, expected completion April 2022. Current local direct employment 5000. Location River Jehlum (Punjab/ AJK)#cpecmakingprogress #PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/szqU0k9zCB — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 12, 2021

Article continues after this advertisement

The 720-megawatt Karot Hydropower Project was initially due to be completed in 2020. It has the capability to generate 3.249 billion units of clean electricity per year for the national grid.

Around 72 homes and 58 businesses were expected to be relocated due to project construction while 2.8-km of the Karot-Kotli road and 8.9-km of the Azad Pattan-Kahuta road were expected to need relocation.