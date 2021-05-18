Remittances in April break all records at $2.8bn

Remittances by overseas Pakistanis continued to surge, rising to an all-time high of $2.8 billion in April, 56 per cent higher than a year ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday.
Cumulatively, during the July-April FY21 workers’ remittances rose to an unprecedented level of $24.2bn, up by 29pc, compared to the same period last year.
These have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record, the central bank said.
Workers’ remittances continue to surge, rising to an all-time high of $2.8bn in Apr21, 56% higher than a year ago. At $24.2bn during Jul-Apr FY21, up 29% from last year, these have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record. See https://t.co/7XBd4uNES4 pic.twitter.com/OIqQwlR88q
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) May 18, 2021
Inflows during the July to April period were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($6.40bn), United Arab Emirates ($5.08bn), United Kingdom ($3.33bn), and the United States ($2.22bn).
Taking to Twitter to speak about the development, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that he “always believed overseas Pakistanis to be the country’s biggest asset”.
“Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 months of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” he said.
I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2021