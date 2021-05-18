Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Remittances in April break all records at $2.8bn

By News Desk

Remittances by overseas Pakistanis continued to surge, rising to an all-time high of $2.8 billion in April, 56 per cent higher than a year ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, during the July-April FY21 workers’ remittances rose to an unprecedented level of $24.2bn, up by 29pc, compared to the same period last year.

These have also surpassed the full FY20 level by over $1bn, creating a new record, the central bank said.


Inflows during the July to April period were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($6.40bn), United Arab Emirates ($5.08bn), United Kingdom ($3.33bn), and the United States ($2.22bn).

Article continues after this advertisement

Taking to Twitter to speak about the development, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that he “always believed overseas Pakistanis to be the country’s biggest asset”.

“Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 months of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAuto industry seeks cut in duties on raw material, parts
Next articleNAB to investigate Rawalpindi Ring Road over alleged corruption
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NAB to investigate Rawalpindi Ring Road over alleged corruption

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to investigate billions of rupee Rawalpindi Ring Road Project on the alleged corruption committed in acquiring...
Read more
HEADLINES

Auto industry seeks cut in duties on raw material, parts

ISLAMABAD: The auto sector has urged the government to cut duties on raw materials and parts in the next budget so that prices of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Work on Faisalabad SEZ in full swing: Asim

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Development work on Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone at...
Read more
HEADLINES

Four SEZs to create 1.47m jobs, boost industrial growth

ISLAMABAD: Four Special Economic Zones (SEZs), work on which is continuing at full swing, would soon create as many as 1.47 million jobs besides,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

SnackVideo, Edhi Ramzan campaign raises Rs20m donation

LAHORE: During this year's holy month, SnackVideo held hand with Edhi Foundation for celebration and charity, bringing forward unanticipated Eid experience for the people...

Four SEZs to create 1.47m jobs, boost industrial growth

Philip Morris aims to phase out cigarettes in Japan within decade

Oil eases as Asia’s Covid-19 restrictions dampen sentiment

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.