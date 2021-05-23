All that stands between PEMRA and direct to home services

Pakistan is number one. It is number one thanks to cable companies, broadcasters, advertisers, and media agencies in that order. The whole world, nay, the whole APAC region looks at Pakistan and acknowledges its number one status in a coveted category. What is it number one in? Being left behind in media innovation. Specifically direct to home (DTH).

Across Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the APAC region, DTH is the chain between broadcasters and TV audiences, whereas in Pakistan a cable operator is wedged in the middle. With DTH, signals are transmitted from direct-broadcast satellites. And while we harp on about 5G and being a wireless nation, our broadcasters are still reliant on cable and the lobby that ensures that nothing ever changes.

Simply put, DTH is a digital satellite service that provides television services direct to home with a personal dish, meaning that viewers at home are directly in touch with the broadcaster, which leaves out the innovation barrier in the form of local cable operators. A satellite transmits encrypted signals to an antenna, which in turn are directed to a set-top box that sends a decrypted stream to the TV.