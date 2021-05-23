Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

All that stands between PEMRA and direct to home services

A decade-long crackdown by the FIA against illegal Indian devices has done nothing to sway the ease of doing business and bringing in the biggest investment in Pakistan’s electronic media history

By Babar Khan Javed

Pakistan is number one. It is number one thanks to cable companies, broadcasters, advertisers, and media agencies in that order. The whole world, nay, the whole APAC region looks at Pakistan and acknowledges its number one status in a coveted category. What is it number one in? Being left behind in media innovation. Specifically direct to home (DTH).

Across Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the APAC region, DTH is the chain between broadcasters and TV audiences, whereas in Pakistan a cable operator is wedged in the middle. With DTH, signals are transmitted from direct-broadcast satellites. And while we harp on about 5G and being a wireless nation, our broadcasters are still reliant on cable and the lobby that ensures that nothing ever changes.

Simply put, DTH is a digital satellite service that provides television services direct to home with a personal dish, meaning that viewers at home are directly in touch with the broadcaster, which leaves out the innovation barrier in the form of local cable operators. A satellite transmits encrypted signals to an antenna, which in turn are directed to a set-top box that sends a decrypted stream to the TV.

For viewers at home, the benefits of DTH are manifold: greater service coverage, more channels, better signal quality, multiple language options, the option to only pay for the channels and services that the user wants, and value-added options such as parental lock and both pre-booked and impulse pay per view.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Babar Khan Javed
Babar Khan Javed covers the advertising industry and marketing function in Pakistan for Profit. He can be reached on [email protected] with details about media, creative, and digital briefs, future projects, management changes, client wins or losses, and everything in between.

1 COMMENT

  1. Thanks Mr. Babar Khan Javed for the update on DTH service being launched in Karachi, Pakistan and ROW, by the sponsor company.
    Sound very interesting. Please do send information, with option, standard accessories, charges for the premium content, and broadcast online on the Internet. Please do send details
    Haroon Rashid .Director

    Interconnect Partners
    Z-478Z Block 3, Karachi-74800
    telephone

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Don’t be so surprised, PSX: Image Pakistan is doing well

Stock market investors seem to be taking a liking to embroidered lawn
Read more
FEATURED

The state of play in Pakistan’s freight industry and how startups plan to change it

As startup culture has developed in Pakistan, the freight industry has also been affected
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.