Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7pc

Central bank cites support for financial stability, economy recovery during pandemic as reason behind decision

By News Desk

In line with market expectations, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday maintained the status quo and left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7 per cent for the next two months.

The SBP held its policy rate unchanged, citing the need to support financial stability and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy has continued to recover and business sentiment has further improved since the last policy announcement in March.

“Since its last meeting in March, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) was encouraged by the further upward revision in the FY21 growth forecast to 3.94 percent,” the bank said in a statement.

The SBP said while inflation had risen since January, a small number of energy and food items accounted for about three-fourths of this rise.

Article continues after this advertisement

“Demand-side pressures are contained, wage growth is subdued and inflation expectations are reasonably anchored,” the central bank said in a tweet. Inflation rose to 11.1 percent last month.

It said the higher growth forecast confirmed the strength of the “broad-based economic rebound underway since the start of the fiscal year, on the back of targeted fiscal measures and aggressive monetary stimulus”.

“This positive momentum is expected to persist, translating into higher growth next year,” it added. However, the SBP said uncertainty remained due to the third wave of the coronavirus, suggesting the need for the monetary policy to remain supportive.

“The MPC was of the view that the current significantly accommodative stance of monetary policy remains appropriate to ensure the recovery becomes firmly entrenched and self-sustaining. This is especially so given the renewed heightened uncertainty created by the ongoing third wave of Covid in Pakistan and the fiscal consolidation expected this fiscal year,” it noted in its policy statement.

The committee observed that given the Covid-related uncertainties, “the cost of withdrawing monetary stimulus too soon exceeded that of withdrawing too late”.

“Looking ahead, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the MPC expects monetary policy to remain accommodative in the near term, and any adjustments in the policy rate to be measured and gradual to achieve mildly positive real interest rates over time,” the statement added.

Citing the latest National Income Accounts data, the SBP said the economy had “rebounded strongly” from last year’s severe Covid shock, led by services and industry. “The industrial sector is estimated to have grown 3.6 percent during FY21, driven by construction and large-scale manufacturing, especially the food, cement, textile and automobile sectors,” it added.

The strong rebound is also reflected in “exceptionally strong growth” recorded in multiple high-frequency indicators across all three quarters of the year, including sales of fast-moving consumer goods and POL products.

The agriculture sector, meanwhile, is estimated to have grown 2.8 percent, with the production of three important crops ― wheat, rice and maize ― rising to record highs and that of sugar cane to its second-highest ever level.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX improves highest volume record to 2.2bn in 24 hours
Next articleWealth creation impossible without industrialisation, says PM
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

BOK working without permanent MD for last three years

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) largest financial institution, the Bank of Khyber (BoK), has been working without managing director for several years as the bank...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM lauds FBR over ‘historic’ tax collection of over Rs4,000bn

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended efforts of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) over crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Regional exports post meager 1.8pc growth

Pakistan’s exports to nine regional countries posted a growth of 1.818 per cent while imports from the region grew by nearly 31pc in first...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA moves to bring LPG bowsers into regulatory regime

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has moved forward to bring LPG bowsers for transportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

ELO mobile app surpasses 1 million downloads  

LAHORE: Breakout e-commerce fashion store, elo, has surpassed 1 million downloads. elo has been blowing up lately, with their slick social media marketing and...

Biden pitches $6tn budget to ‘reimagine’ US economy

G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform

Minister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.