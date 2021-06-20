Textile, clothing exports soar to $13.7bn

Pakistan’s exports of textile and clothing sectors posted nearly 19 per cent growth in the 11 months of current fiscal year (11MFY21) compared to the same period a year ago, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

Total exports of textile and clothing were up 18.85pc to $13.748 billion between July and May this year against $11.567bn over the corresponding period in FY20.

On a monthly basis, export proceeds posted a growth of 41.14pc on a year-on-year basis to $1.06bn in May 2021.

Exports of ready-made garments were up by 14.35pc to $2.706bn in 11MFY21 against $2.367bn over the corresponding months of last year. Knitwear exports were up 32.70pc to $3.414bn against $2.572bn over the corresponding months of last year. Exports of bedwear increased by 24.60pc to $2.472bn this year against 1.984bn in FY20.

Similarly, in the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments up by 9.92pc, leather gloves 19.08pc respectively. Exports of raw leather declined by over 17pc during these months.

In the non-value added sector, exports of cotton cloth posted a paltry growth of 0.97pc in 11MFY21 from a year ago. Similarly, exports of cotton yarn declined by 1.60pc and raw cotton 96.51pc. It clearly indicates that these raw materials were consumed mostly by the value-added sector as the government allowed duty-free import of these products.

Exports of cotton carded were up by 3.17pc and yarn other than cotton yarn by 20.24pc during the period under review.