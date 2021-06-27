Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Uzbek official invites Pakistani businessmen

By APP

LAHORE: Uzbekistan Namangan Region Deputy Governor Inamov Okibjon Odiljonovich has invited Pakistani businessmen to visit Uzbekistan and take advantage of the opportunities by entering joint ventures with their Uzbek counterparts.

Addressing the business community at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday, he said that Uzbekistan was keen to enhance trade relations with Pakistan, as both countries had great potential to cooperate with each other in many areas of economy. He identified pharmaceutical, tourism, agriculture, food processing, automobile, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, mining and electrical & electronics as other potential areas of mutual cooperation.

He invited the LCCI to form a sector-specific delegation for Uzbekistan, adding that the role of LCCI holds importance for B2B (business to business) contacts between the two countries.

Also speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah expressed hope that the visit of government officials and private sector representatives from Namangan Region, that is the eastern part of Uzbekistan, will initiate a new era of close cooperation between two countries.

Article continues after this advertisement

He lauded the government of Uzbekistan for sending this high-profile delegation to Pakistan in continuation of a virtual summit held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in April this year. During this summit, multiple MoUs [memorandums of understanding] were signed and both countries agreed to reinforce ties in a number of sectors.

Sharing the bilateral trade figures, the LCCI president said that in 2018, the volume of two-way trade was around $20.7 million, which went up to $28 million dollars in 2019 due to rapid increase in Pakistan’s exports to Uzbekistan.

That trend continued and in 2020, the bilateral trade reached $34.3 million. He said that during the last three years, Pakistan’s imports from Uzbekistan increased from $3.3 million to $9.1 million whereas Pakistan exports to Uzbekistan went up from $17.4 million to $25.2 million.

“There is great potential for both countries to enhance trade and economic relations through joint ventures in textiles, pharmaceuticals, construction, renewable energy, tourism and automotive parts.”

Misbah said that absence of banking channels, difficulties in land route and communication are some of the major bottlenecks behind low trade volume.

“We are hoping that Trans-Afghan Railway Line project agreed among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan would play a key role in linking the Central Asian transport network with Pakistan’s seaports of Gwadar, Karachi and Bin Qasim,” the LCCI president added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfter hitting Karachi, the donut revolution is coming to Lahore
Next articleBRI cooperation termed crucial for post-Covid economic recovery
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt extends deadline for BRT completion yet again

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has given another deadline to the contractors to complete the remaining work on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit...
Read more
HEADLINES

GB presents Rs106bn budget for FY22

GILGIT: The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) with a total outlay of Rs105.92 billion was presented on Saturday. Presenting the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FATF to assess of India’s anti-money laundering regime: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will conduct assessment of India’s regime for Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP imposes Rs4bn fine on B4U Group

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has imposed fines totaling Rs4 billion on B4U Group. According to details, SECP has concluded adjudication...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Public debt-Pakistan
HEADLINES

Govt obtains 63pc more foreign loans in 11MFY21

Pakistan borrowed over $12 billion during the 11 months of the current fiscal year (11MFY21) – an increase of about 63 per cent compared...

J&J to pay $263m in New York opioid settlements, avoids trial

Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software

El Salvador bitcoin move opens banks to money laundering, terrorism financing risks: Fitch

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.