South Punjab set to get its first Amazon facility

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan Post is set to inaugurate south Punjab’s first Amazon Fulfilment and Facilitation Centre (AFFC) in Multan after Eidul Azha. The facility will provide local handmade and cultural products access to the international market, according to a report by Dawn.

As per details, the report quoted Post Master General (PMG) Zulfiqar Husnain saying most of the work has been completed on the AFFC at the General Post Office Dera Adda and it would be functional after Eidul Azha.

“An Amazon warehouse would also be established at GPO Multan. Work was also in progress to set up Amazon centers with warehouses in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and other districts of south Punjab.”

In this regard, the Pakistan Post officials also held a meeting with the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to jointly work to promote local products in the international market.

The MCCI has vowed to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the business community, adding that craftsmen would be given the opportunity to promote their products at international level by registering it on Amazon.

Monitoring Report

