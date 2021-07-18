Sign inSubscribe
IT ministry assigns Syed Husnain Abbas Kazmi as NITB executive director

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has assigned the post of executive director (ED) National Information Technology Board (NITB) to Director General (DG) Administration, Syed Husnain Abbas Kazmi.

According to the document, Syed Husnain Abbas Kazmi has been assigned to the post of with immediate effect for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

Sources said that the government has not extended the contract of former CEO Shabahat Ali Shah citing reasons that he failed to develop a comprehensive system with regard to online proceedings of Cabinet matters. Sources claim that the MoIT&T wants to extend the contract of Shabahat Ali Shah but the Prime Minister’s Secretariat rejected the ministry’s extension request.

Further, the NITB failed to upload the summaries on Tablet PCs which were provided to cabinet members. The cabinet division had also written a letter to NITB in this regard, sources added.

Moreover, the cabinet division has conducted a third party inspection of NITB’s system which shed light on its fragile state which can be hacked easily.   

 

Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

