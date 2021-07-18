SNGPL suspends gas supply to CNG sector, general industries

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has suspended gas supply to all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and general industries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces to manage the gas load on its system.

In a letter to CNG, general industries dated July 17, SNGPL informed that in line with the direction of the Ministry of Energy (MoE) and in order to manage gas loads on its system, it has been decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG and general industries till the situation improves.

Annoyed over the decision to suspend gas supply to CNG sector, Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, a senior leader of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) said that it is not acceptable or fair to the CNG sector which is already struggling due to the government’s policies.

He said that gas supply to the CNG and general industries has been suspended because there is a shortage of around 300 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) and only a small quantity of furnace oil available to meet the power sector’s demands.

Paracha further said that neither the government itself arranges adequate quantities of gas to meet the energy needs, nor does it allow the private sector to bring gas to the country.

He said UGDC, a local private company, has been striving hard for the last ten years to import gas. However, this company has not gained anything even though it has obtained necessary licenses and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

SNGPL was approached to inquire about the demand and supply, and actual reasons behind suspension of gas supply; however, officials did not respond till the filing of this news.

Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Sunday said that some local gas, 3.75 per cent of total, was being diverted to the power sector to meet its peak demands due to a lightning strike on China Hub power plant and low outflows from Mangla Dam.

“This is a temporary arrangement for a few days,” he tweeted.

It is to be mentioned here that China Hub Power Plant has capacity of generating

1260 MW electricity.