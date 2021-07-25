Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Ryan Gosling and clutzy interns – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics Twitterverse

By Ariba Shahid

So much to discuss this week. We have two different movie recommendations for you (both old ones but both worth a watch), the one man army bringing companies into the tax net, some opinions on cricket, and acts of kindness this Eid. Ariba Shahid brings you all this and more in this week’s social media roundup from Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse. 

For the love of Ryan!

The Big Short is a movie we recommend all of you to watch not just because of Ryan Gosling, but also because of the introductory course into the financial crisis. It is a few years old at this point, which is why we are sure many of our readers must have seen it already. In case you haven’t and you’re interested in a finance based high-stakes thriller, do watch it. In case you haven’t, rewatching really won’t hurt. Like we’ve said, Ryan Gosling alone is enough reason to watch the movie and then to maybe even rewatch it.

One-man-army 

Article continues after this advertisement

Zubair Ahmed Khan is single handedly doing more to bring more people into the tax net than most of us twitteratis put together. He is lodging complaints against unregistered businesses and getting them registered – so far he is one more short of a half century. Now this is what we call civic duty. What we also love is that the first business he went after was Pak Cuisine – the restaurant owned by ARY ‘anchor’ and professional intruder Iqrar ul Hassan Syed. We are a little sad that no one knocked down his doors and shoved a camera and mic in his face asking him why his restaurant was not registered, but this was still something. 

On empathy and kindness 

While this isn’t exactly business and economic related, we feel that considering the Eid season it is important to add this tweet here to remind you all of how McDonald’s is a poor man’s meal in most countries around the world but is beyond the means of the middle class in Pakistan. Empathy and kindness go a long way. Thank you for this idea. We also might need to consider why in Pakistan there are valet services outside McDonald’s branches. We truly can give off a dystopian image at times. 

Cancellation charges 

Is it just me or do cancellation charges and delivery charges annoy you more than actually paying for the product or service? Trust us, your customers are not particularly happy with you. This kind of thing is along the lines of the whole “DM for price” silliness on Instagram. 

Really? 

Some jokes write themselves. We won’t say much but corporate twitter accounts need to be wittier.

Moneyball 

We won’t comment on Misbah and Waqar but we will comment on how robust data analytics is needed to improve decision making in performance in businesses and in sports. For more on how sports, business, and the need for modernisation are connected, read an old Profit cover story: 

READ: How to turn the PCB into a lean, mean, business machine

God bless Excel 

We can’t thank Excel enough for its services, it’s intuitiveness and for single handedly holding our government and financial institutions together.

Don’t fire the intern 

Imagine being blocked and unblocked by the PSX within the span of a day. Our only request is to please not fire the intern that did this. Poor guy just didn’t know what to do. Probably going through it right now. 

Silly taboos 

Brown paper bags or double wrapped. Sanitary pads are not something women should be shamed for. While we’re unsure if this is company policy, or if this is more of an individual thing, it is high time we stop blushing vermillion every time the mention of women’s health products comes up. 

A note of congrats! 

Everyone loves milestones. Whether it’s your baby’s first steps or if it’s your first major client or breakthrough. It’s a proud moment indeed. First steps matter. Congratulations to our managing editor on becoming a ‘real company’. And we say this without any bias, this is one to look out for. We wish you luck. 

Mic drop moment 

You didn’t have to mic drop so hard, Ahfaz. Statistically speaking, yes you would. Logically speaking, it shouldn’t count. Oh well!

TikTok in the slammer again 

So they banned Tiktok a day after President Arif Alvi joined. Are they worried about the cringe content the president might put out? Is this preemptive image saving? We have too many questions and no answers. However, digital Pakistan is a joke that keeps on giving. 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

As the government continues to back construction, real estate is hustling

The amnesty schemes given to the construction industry have been a boon for real estate
Read more
FEATURED

It might be time to reconsider Indo-Pak trading ties

As the smuggling of Indian and Pakistani products continues to thrive through third country channels, why not accept the reality and formalise trading ties?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.