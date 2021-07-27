Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IT exports cross record $2bn mark

By Monitoring Report

Pakistan’s exports of information technology grew by 47.4 per cent to cross the $2 billion mark for the first time in the country’s history in the outgoing fiscal year.

In absolute terms, the IT exports reached $2.12bn in 2020-21 as against $1.44bn in the preceding year, according to data released by Commerce Ministry on Monday.

“I want to congratulate our IT exporters for crossing the $2bn export mark for the first time in our history,” Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood said in a statement on Monday.

Dawood said he always believed in the abilities of IT professionals and entrepreneurs. “You have done a remarkable job and I encourage you to market your exports even further to achieve more”, the adviser further said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP maintains policy rate at 7pc
Next articleOil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC likely to give approval for importing 100,000MT sugar

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet is likely to give approval of importing 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar. Sources said that Finance Minister...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan hopeful of Saudi Arabia easing travel curbs amid ‘improved situation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday discussed how to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions, which have stranded around 400,000 Pakistani workers back home, foreign ministers of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI rejects body for implementation of new industrial policy for KP

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour has expressed grave concern over ignoring the chamber in the 15-members committee, meant...
Read more
HEADLINES

Highest PSDP spending in FY21 since FY12: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the total spending under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the fiscal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Amazon eyes cryptocurrency but not poised for Bitcoin

NEW YORK: Amazon on Monday denied a report that the e-commerce giant planned to begin accepting Bitcoin payments by the end of this year,...

Oil inches up as tight supply, vaccinations outweigh virus concerns

IT exports cross record $2bn mark

SBP maintains policy rate at 7pc

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.