Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR makes brand registration mandatory for selling products of various sectors

Board delineates procedures for issuance of brand registration certificates for tobacco, sugar, fertiliser, cement, and beverages

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made licensing of brand names mandatory for selling unregistered products in the market.

In this regard, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued a procedure for issuance of brand registration certificates for tobacco, sugar, fertilizer, cement, and beverages vide STGO 7/2021.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 40E of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the board is pleased to notify the procedure for licensing of brand name for specified sector mentioned in rule 150ZF of sales tax rules 2006,” said the FBR in a notification.

According to the notification, all existing and new manufacturers of the afore-mentioned specified sectors are required to register their brand for each product with FBR before selling the same in the market.

Article continues after this advertisement

All existing and new manufacturers are required to submit an application to the project director (TTS) for the issuance of a brand registration certificate for all of their products. For this purpose, each manufacturer shall provide the requisite information such as manufacturer’s name, trade name, STRN, NTN, date, and place of incorporation, name of directors, precise business location of manufacturing unit, and details of the product.

The office of the project director shall scrutinise all the applications and initiate the process of registration of the products as per the notified procedure.

The project shall also collect the registration fee besides taking appropriate measures to detect and investigate any irregular and fraudulent practice in the operation of the brand registration.

The project office shall also update the registration status of the brand name to the member operation on a fortnightly basis.

It has been further notified by the FBR that if any of the manufacturers fail to obtain the brand registration certificate from FBR, it shall not be allowed to sell their un-registered products in the market.

It is pertinent to note that the Federal government inserted section 40E in the Sales Tax Act, 1990 vide Finance Act, 2021, which empowers FBR to issue brand licensing certificates to the manufacturers of specified sectors such as tobacco, sugar, fertilizer, cement, and beverages.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers
Next articleFBR directs Tier-1 Retailers to integrate with revenue authority till August 15 
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP amends development projects as USAID warns of funds withdrawal

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed to amend the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded projects in the province after...
Read more
HEADLINES

Heavy rains, Eidul Azha hit cement demand in July 

ISLAMABAD: The cement sector posted a negative growth of 19.41 per cent in July 2021 as the total cement despatches in the summer month...
Read more
HEADLINES

SAPM Gauhar proposes converting IPPs running on imported coal to local

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar has proposed to convert the commissioned and under-construction 5,500 MW imported...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR directs Tier-1 Retailers to integrate with revenue authority till August 15 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has advised Tier-1 Retailers to integrate their systems with the revenue authority, failing which they would be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR makes brand registration mandatory for selling products of various sectors

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made licensing of brand names mandatory for selling unregistered products in the market. In this regard, the Federal Board of...

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

Dukan Clocks 100,000 E-Commerce Stores Created by Local Sellers on its App

Pakistan’s healthtech startup Marham.pk claims raising $1mn in seed round 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.