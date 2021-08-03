Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR directs Tier-1 Retailers to integrate with revenue authority till August 15 

Failure to integrate by the deadline will result in denial of credit for input tax equal to 60pc

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has advised Tier-1 Retailers to integrate their systems with the revenue authority, failing which they would be denied credit for input tax equal to 60 per cent, claimed in the sales tax return for the month of July 2021.

As per details, the FBR, in its drive to integrate Tier-1 Retailers across the country, has issued Sales Tax General Order No 1 of 2022 by which a system-based approach is being adopted to integrate non-integrated Tier-1 retailers with effect from August 1, 2021.

A list of identified Tier-1 non-integrated retailers has been placed at FBR’s web portal, and if these retailers fail to integrate by August 15, 2021, they would be denied credit for input tax.

If, however, a Tier-1 Retailer feels that it is not a Tier-1 Retailer in terms of Section 2(43A) of Sales Tax Act, 1990, it may get itself excluded from the list by applying to the commissioner by August 10, 2021.

Article continues after this advertisement

The list shall be updated every month and taxpayers who remain in the list shall be considered as non-Integrated Tier-1 Retailers and their input tax to the extent of 60 per cent shall be disallowed as per the provisions of sub-section (9A) of Section 3 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR makes brand registration mandatory for selling products of various sectors
Next articleSAPM Gauhar proposes converting IPPs running on imported coal to local
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP amends development projects as USAID warns of funds withdrawal

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed to amend the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded projects in the province after...
Read more
HEADLINES

Heavy rains, Eidul Azha hit cement demand in July 

ISLAMABAD: The cement sector posted a negative growth of 19.41 per cent in July 2021 as the total cement despatches in the summer month...
Read more
HEADLINES

SAPM Gauhar proposes converting IPPs running on imported coal to local

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar has proposed to convert the commissioned and under-construction 5,500 MW imported...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR makes brand registration mandatory for selling products of various sectors

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made licensing of brand names mandatory for selling unregistered products in the market. In this regard, the Federal Board of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR makes brand registration mandatory for selling products of various sectors

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made licensing of brand names mandatory for selling unregistered products in the market. In this regard, the Federal Board of...

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

Dukan Clocks 100,000 E-Commerce Stores Created by Local Sellers on its App

Pakistan’s healthtech startup Marham.pk claims raising $1mn in seed round 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.