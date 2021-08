NEW YORK: Bitcoin surged 7.07% to $47,587.38 at 2200 GMT on Saturday, adding $3,142.93 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 71.6% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 7.86% to $3,284.18 on Friday, adding $243.55 to its previous close.