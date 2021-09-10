Sign inSubscribe
President Alvi says SECP is launching a Rs1bn venture capital fund; SECP says it is not

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: In yet another embarrassing gaffe for the government and the first for the head of state, President Arif Alvi Wednesday said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was setting up an Rs1 billion venture capital fund to invest in and support Pakistan’s startups, while the SECP denied that it could not launch any venture capital fund because of its role as a regulator.

Speaking at PakLaunch’s inaugural conference, held virtually, to present Pakistan’s startups to a global audience, the president said that Pakistan was the fifth most populous country in the world with a huge youth bulge, most of whom were educated and English speaking.

“This youth bulge is being facilitated by the government which is improving the digital infrastructure and investing heavily in intellectual change and creating friendly regulations and ease of doing business.

This is the framework in which we want the digital ecosystem to prosper and startups and the IT sector to make progress,” he said.

“The government was making loans available for the youth through the Kamyab Jawan Programme,” the president said, adding that besides the Kamyab Jawan Programme, venture capital was the only way these youth could be encouraged [to become entrepreneurs].

On the same note, the president said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan “which is the regulator of investments and foreign companies etcetera”, which is striving to create a congenial environment for entrepreneurs and investors alike, was creating an Rs1 billion fund to partner with other SECP approved venture capital funds to invest in startups.

“At the same time, another Rs1 billion venture capital fund is being started so that the startups can roll themselves into the market,” the president said, without specifying if the second fund was also being created by the SECP, any other government organisation or if it was a private venture.

The SECP denied that it had set up or was in the process of setting up a venture capital fund to invest in startups. “The SECP is a regulator and can, therefore, not itself start a fund,” a spokesperson from SECP told this scribe.

 

Previous articlePakistan Oil Refining Policy 2021 to be approved soon
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

