Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ITFC to arrange financing for broader trade activities

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting held today between Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO ) Hani Salem Sonbol to discuss the scope of ITFC financing. It was discussed how ITFC can arrange financing for broader trade activities in Pakistan under commodity financing.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated ITFC who arranged financing of about US$7 billion for import oil & LNG from 2008 to 2021. It was highlighted that Pakistan’s POL financing requirement is much bigger, therefore, ITFC can get a bigger portion of financing from the existing US$1.5bn each year. It also came under deliberations on how this financing facility may also be utilized for import of food related commodities.

Sonbol thanked the minister appreciated EAD’s interest in ITFC to meet the short-term trade financing needs. He was also encouraged to include other commodities in addition to POL under the 4th Framework Agreement to be commenced from January 2021 and to increase annual financing from US$1.1bn to US$1.5 bn. He further added that ITFC arranged two Warehouse Receipt Financing workshops in Islamabad and Karachi during 2019 in collaboration with EAD and State Bank of Pakistan and will provide technical assistance for capacity building in the Agriculture Sector.

ITFC CEO updated that the ongoing syndication is about to complete & US$600 million will be available to Pakistan during this month. ITFC further assured that Pakistan is the top priority for the corporation to invest in trade financing & meet the country’s POL procurement requirements.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTaliban yet to decide currency for trade
Next articleCCoE directs power division to make payments to 11 IPPs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt committed to ease of doing business, facilitate investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has been vigorously pursuing the ease of doing business policy. Talking to a delegation of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to approve 10pc Adhoc relief allowance to members of parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is considering approving a 10 per cent Adhoc relief allowance to the members of parliament. Sources said that the federal cabinet...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP found Millat, Al-Ghazi Tractors involved in cartelization

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) during an inquiry in the tractor industry has found two major tractor manufacturing firms involved in cartelization.   According...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoE directs power division to make payments to 11 IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has directed the Power Division to proceed with the payments of all 11 Independent Power Producers (IPPs)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ITFC to arrange financing for broader trade activities

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting held today between Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer...

Taliban yet to decide currency for trade

PM approves final draft summary of making GB provisional province

Committee formed to resolve tax issues of small traders

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.