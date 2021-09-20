Exports increase by 24pc in 2MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 23.86 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2MFY22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

According provisional figures issued by PBS, the exports during July-August FY22 were recorded at Rs742,259 million against the exports of Rs599,255 million during July-August FY21.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, exports increased by 38.87pc to Rs368,847 million in August compared to the exports of Rs265,600 million in August, 2020.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports increased by 1.22pc in August when compared to the exports of Rs373,412 million in July.

The main commodities of exports during August were knitwear, readymade garments, bed wear, cotton cloth, cotton yarn, rice, towels, madeup articles, basmati rice, and fruits.

On the other hand, imports during 2MFY22 totaled Rs1,971,740 million against Rs1,168,727 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 68.71pc.

Likewise, imports during August amounted to Rs1,081,961 million against Rs889,779 million in July and Rs556,064 million during August 2020 showing an increase of 21.6pc over July this year and 94.57pc over August 2020.

Main commodities of imports during August were petroleum products, medicinal products, petroleum crude, natural gas, LNG, palm oil, plastic materials, iron and steel, electrical machinery and apparatus, power generating machinery, and iron and steel scrap.